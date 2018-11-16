Cop shoots self at Delhi Secretariat, domestic discord suspected to be reason

New Delhi, Nov 16: A head constable of the Delhi Police committed sucide on Friday morning at the Delhi Secretariat. Head Constable Sohanveer reportedly shot himself with his service piston at around 5.53 this morning.

Sohanveer shot himself in the VIP parking lot of Delhi Secretariat. A suicide note has been recovered and domestic discord is suspected to be the reason behind hi taking this extreme step.

"A PCR call was received at 5:53 am. Head Constable Sohanveer, aged 35 yrs, committed suicide, on duty at Secretariat, by his service pistol. A suicide note has been recovered, indicating domestic discord as prima facie reason of the suicide. Further Enquiry is on," ANI quoted a Delhi Police statement as saying.

Also Read | Cop shoots self with service revolver in Delhi

In April, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police shot himself with his service revolver in the national capital. In the same month, the body of a constable was found in the police quarters at the Sadar police station, Ludhiana (Punjab). He seemed to have shot himself in the chest from his official AK-47 weapon.

On March 19, a 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector, posted in a police control room unit, shot himself in the head inside the van in Civil Lines, Delhi. It was later reported that he was suffering from depression.