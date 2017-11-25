Cop hits youth riding without helmet with 'lathi', suspended

Kanyakumari (TN), Nov 25: A policeman allegedly hit a 25-year-old man on a two wheeler when he tried to speed away during a routine drive against riders not wearing helmets at Kallupalam,Tamil Nadu.

A traffic police constable was suspended on Saturday for allegedly hitting a biker with a lathi and seriously injuring him for not wearing a helmet, the police said.

The victim, who suffered a deep cut on his forehead has been treated at a government hospital, the police said. Enraged over the police action, locals gathered at the spot and allegedly manhandled constable.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The traffic constable was suspended pending inquiry, the police said. Further investigation in the matter is on.

PTI