  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Convict in 1993 Mumbai blasts and Tiger Memon’s brother, Yusuf dead

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 26: Yusuf Memon, a 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict and a brother of absconding accused Tiger Memon, died on Friday at Nashik Road Prison in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a prison official said.

    Convict in 1993 Mumbai blasts and Tiger Memon’s brother, Yusuf dead

    The cause of death was yet to ascertained and the body would be sent to Dhule for autopsy, he said.

    Nashik police commissioner Vishwas Nangre-Patil confirmed Memon's death.

    While Tiger Memon was allegedly the mastermind of the blasts conspiracy alongwith fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf was accused of allowing his flat and garage at Al- Husseini building in Mumbai for terrorist activities.

    A special TADA court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

    Yakub Memon, another Memon brother who was arrested in the case, was hanged in 2015.

    At least 250 persons were killed and hundreds were injured when 12 blasts ripped through Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

    More TIGER MEMON News

    Read more about:

    tiger memon 1993 mumbai blasts

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue