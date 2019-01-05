  • search
    Converting an anti-corruption movement into political party a mistake: Phoolka

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Jan 5: Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, senior advocate H S Phoolka, who resigned from the party, said converting an anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was "wrong", while ruling out contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

    HS Phoolka
    HS Phoolka

    Addressing reporters, Phoolka said there is a need to form a movement like the one started by activist Anna Hazare in 2012 and that many who have left the AAP and others, including lawyers and doctors, need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties.

    "Converting anti-corruption movement into political party in 2012 was wrong," he said, adding, "I will not contest Lok Sabha election although after the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, people in Punjab said I could easily win from any seat."

    Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. Congress leader Jindal was last month convicted in a riot case.

    Also Read | HS Phoolka resigns from AAP

    Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler are yet to be brought to book and this battle will be fought through a common platform, the former AAP leader said.

    He said his resignation as MLA has not been accepted by the Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

    "We should raise a movement like Anna Hazare. Many who have left AAP and others including lawyers, doctors need to unite to form an organisation parallel to political parties," he said, adding, "We will form a big organisation within six months."

    The AAP was formed by Arvind Kejriwal and others following the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare.

    Phoolka's resignation from the AAP had come amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 6:19 [IST]
