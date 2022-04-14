Contractor's Death: Several Cong leaders detained during protest march seeking Eshwarappa's resignation

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Several Congress leaders, including DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddarmaiah, were detained as they were marching towards CM Bommai's residence in view of their demand for Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappas's resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI shows the police had to resort to the use of force to disperse the demonstrators.

It has been alleged that contractor Santosh Patil was pushed to kill himself after he was asked to pay bribes. An FIR was filed on Wednesday against the minister and two of his aides.

Earlier on Thursday, the family of the contractor performed his last rights. They've been seeking justice and demanding action against the minister and his aides.

DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that a corruption case must be registered against Minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly demanding commission from deceased contractor Santosh Patil.

On the other hand, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa ruled out resigning from the cabinet amid the opposition's demand for his resignation and arrest over a case related to the death of a contractor.

"There is no question of me resigning from the post of Minister because of any reason. I have informed CM Bommai and the party president that there is no question of me resigning as a minister," said KS Eshwarappa, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, reported news agency ANI.

Patil's death had on Tuesday triggered a major political row with the Congress demanding the ouster of Eshwarappa even as its senior leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the issue.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 14:01 [IST]