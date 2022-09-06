New York too would be like Bengaluru if it received such rains: Karnataka minister

Demanding solution, Cong leader floats on rubber tube on waterlogged Bengaluru road [Video]

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 06: Karnataka Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad on Tuesday floated on an inflated rubber tube on a waterlogged road in Bengaluru to protest against the state government demanding a solution to severe waterlogging witnessed in the city.

In the video clip, Nalapad, President, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee, is seen floating in the knee-high water with the help of his supporters, who are heard saying anti-BJP slogans. The video has now gone viral.

Torrential rains in the last few days have once again brought Bengaluru to its knees as several areas were inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

Bengaluru: Unprecedented rains causing issue particularly in Mahadevapura, says CM Bommai

The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Cars and two-wheelers parked either in the basements or in front of the houses were submerged in parts of the city.

Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning.

Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, R R Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura. While several areas on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that houses some of the IT companies, were affected by rains and flooding, some firms were forced to ask their employees to work from home.

Bengaluru rains: Severe water-logging, traffic snarls continue at ORR of Marathahalli-Silk Board road

A 23-year-old woman died of electrocution on a waterlogged road yesterday, news agency ANI has reported. Akhila, who worked in the administrative department of a school, was returning home when her scooter skidded. She tried to grab an electric pole and got a shock.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 17:49 [IST]