Karnataka Congress deletes 'illiterate Narendra Modi' tweet, DKS regrets language

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 19: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has withdrawn the controversial tweet calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an illiterate and expressed regret over the "uncivil post" claiming that it was written by a "novice."

Congress said that it always fights for the cause of people on ideological lines. It is the duty of the party to make the BJP government, which promised people to bring 'achee din', answerable, the party tweeted regretting the post.

"Congress built schools but Modi never went to study. Congress even set up schemes for adults to learn, Modi didn't learn there too. People who chose to beg for a living despite beggary being prohibited are today pushing citizens to beggary. Country is suffering because of "#angoothachhaap modi," the Karnataka Congress had tweeted in Kannada.

The state chief DK Shivakumar too stated that "civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse."

He wrote,"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn."

Reacting to the controversial tweet, the state BJP shot back, "Yes, our PM is different from your leaders. As PM, he didn't light a woman's cigarette, didn't dance in a bar and hasn't been caught transporting drugs. His is a life dedicated to the nation, not his family," the BJP responded.

The controversy comes at a time when the ruling and the opposition parties are prepping up to hit the campaign trail ahead of Sindagi and Hanagala constituencies.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:32 [IST]