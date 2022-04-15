Bhagavad Gita to be introduced in Karnataka school syllabus soon? CM Basavaraj Bommai has this to say

Contractor’s death: KS Eshwarappa to resign from State Cabinet today at his own will, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that State Min KS Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, has decided to step down from his position on his own & will tender his resignation today evening.

Addressing a press meet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "State Min KS Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own & will tender his resignation today evening. No need for opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe.''

Eshwarappa was booked on Wednesday in connection with the suspected suicide of civil contractor Santosh K Patil, who was found dead in a hotel in Udupi.

The contractor had accused the minister and his close aides of demanding 40 per cent commission for executing a civic work in Hindalga village in Belagavi in 2021 ahead of a village festival.

"I decided to resign because I don't want to put in an uncomfortable situation those who helped me rise to this position, such as seniors in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and our national leaders," Eshwarappa added.

Earlier, Eshwarappa had rejected calls for his resignation over the issue, saying he was not at fault.

Patil's death has triggered a major political row and demands from the opposition Congress for the resignation of the BJP leader or his dismissal from the Cabinet.

The Congress has launched a state-wide agitation demanding the sacking and arrest of Minister Eshwarappa.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:08 [IST]