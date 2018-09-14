Consult me on foreign trips, shun nepotism, Modi’s advise to BJP’s chief ministers

New Delhi, Sep 14: Shun nepotism was the message from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to all the chief ministers of the BJP ruled states. The PM said that the CMs should avoid involving their relatives in governance and ticket distribution.

He also asked them to consult with him before travelling abroad. The remarks were made at the BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers' conclave in New Delhi, which was held recently.

Modi cited the electoral loss in Madhya Pradesh several decades ago and reminded that this had happened because too many tickets were given to relatives.

Also Read | How much did PM Modi's 41 foreign trips in 4 years cost?

Modi said the he was not against foreign travel for CMs, but wanted them to focus entirely on governance with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections fast approaching. The PM's office must be informed of foreign visits either official or private. Modi said prior to the visit, the CM must let him know about the proposed visit, host and also the agenda.