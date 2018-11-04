  • search

Construction of Ram Temple is my dream, says Uma Bharti

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 4: Union Minister Uma Bharti raked up the issue of Ram Temple and said that she is ready to do everything for the construction of the temple.

    Ram Temple Construction is my Dream, Says Uma Bharti

    Speaking to media, Bharti said, "The construction of Ram Temple is my dream and whatever initiative is required from my end I am ready for it."

    She further said, "I have actively participated in Ram Janambhoomi Andolan & hearing of a case is also underway in connection with it. And I am proud of it."

    It is to be noted here that Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases will be heard by an appropriate bench in the first week of January 2019. While voices emerged within the BJP, favouring early construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

    Read more about:

    uma bharti ram temple

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue