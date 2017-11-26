Constitutional bodies will have to work together to strengthen India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a veiled attack at judicial activism saying that it was time to introspect if government and judiciary were working as a unit to serve people.

Addressing the valedictory address on the National Law Day he said, "With time, our Constitution has passed every test and challenge, all doubters have been proven wrong."

It was not easy to make a historical document which binds a country which has more than a dozen sects, more than 100 languages and more than 1700 dialects and people living in places with various beliefs," he added.

"Baba Saheb said that Constitution is workable, flexible and hathe power to unite the nation in times of war and peace. He also said if a wrong is done, it will not be the fault of the Constitution but the institution which is making people abide by the Constitution," he further said.

Talking about a change in the attitude of people towards Lok Adalat, PM Modi says that nearly 18 lakh pre litigated and 22 lakh pending cases have been cleared.

"We have taken many small and big decision which were not only accurate but also sensitive, with change in ease of living there has been change in ease of doing business in the country as well," said Modi.

Talking about 'New India', he said, "India is a young nation. To strengthen it, all the constitutional bodies will have to come together and work towards it. As members of the same family are we working together to strengthen one another, in support of each other? Every institution guided by the Constitutional norms must channelise energy towards creating new India by 2022."

PM Modi said that both judiciary and executive needed to work together in a manner to build New India."India is a young nation. To strengthen it, all the constitutional bodies will have to come together and work towards it," Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in his monthly Mann ki Baat address also talked about Constitution Day.

OneIndia News