Constable aims gun at Congress leader Kamal Nath, overpowered by guards

A police constable from Madhya Pradesh was overpowered by bodyguards of Lok Sabha MP and former union minister, Kamal Nath after he allegedly aimed his gun at the Congress leader.

The incident took place at an airstrip in the Chindwara airport, the police said.

The incident took place when Nath was about to board a chartered plane for Delhi, additional superintendent of police Neeraj Soni said.

Ratnesh Pawar allegedly took aim at Nath with his service rifle but the security guards of the nine-time MP from Chhindwara promptly overpowered him. Nath, in the meantime, had boarded the aircraft.

Pawar was suspended and SP (city) asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Soni said.

OneIndia News