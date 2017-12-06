Conspiracy leading to killing of Indian soldier in Kashmir unearthed

The Jammu and Kashmir police have unearthed the conspiracy behind the killing a Sepoy of the Indian Army. It may be called that Sepoy Irfan Ahmad Dar was killed and his body was recovered from the Wuthmula village on November 25.

In a statement, the police said that the terrorist identified as Muzammil and four others had conspired to kill Dar. The others part of the conspiracy are Hizbul Mujahideen's Saddam Padder, Bilal Mohand and LeT's Touseef Ahmad and a newly recruited terrorist

The police statement read that the investigation conducted so far has revealed that terrorist Saddam Padder, Touseef and a newly recruited unidentified militant along with the arrested Muzamil hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Dar.

The Hizbul Mujahideen wants to convey the message that those joining the Indian forces or government services will not be spared.

Muzamil had visited Dar's village and taken him to an apple orchard in Wuthmula, 3 km from his home in Sazan. The other three militants were already present at the spot. They came out from the orchard and fired at the Sepoy, the police also said. The police say that these were systematic killings aimed at creating fear among the locals.

OneIndia News