Congress will solve employment crisis within 6 months: Rahul in Amethi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Amethi, said Congress party would solve employment and farmers' issues within six months if brought to power.

He said, " If Modi cannot solve the problems let Congress party will do the work. We will show that work in six months."

Rahul Gandhi, earlier, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking employment scheme NREGA launched during UPA-I regime.

Rahul Gandhi said, "If PM Modi cannot address main issues concerning farmers and youth, he should say so. Congress will come and do it in six months." "PM should stop wasting time of the countrymen and start giving employment to youth as promised, said Rahul Gandhi,' he said. He further said "the BJP government have not understood the indirect tax regime Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding "our GST was capped at 18 per cent."

The Amethi district administration, on September 30, had requested Rahul Gandhi to change the date of his visit. Stating that police personnel were already employed to maintain law and order during Durga Puja and Muharram, the administration had expressed difficulty in providing security for him.

OneIndia News