Congress which questioned existence of Lord Ram now talking about Hinduism: Smriti Irani

By Pti
    New Delhi, Dec 2: Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Congress on Sunday, saying the party which had once questioned the existence of Lord Ram was now talking about Hinduism.

    Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he did not understand the foundation of Hinduism, Irani said that it was strange that the party which raised question on Lord Ram's existence was talking about Hindu and Hinduism.

    Smriti Irani

    "Where was the Hindu in Rahul Gandhi when Congress had submitted an affidavit that Lord Ram does not exist?" she asked?

    Irani, to a question on Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu visit to Pakistan and his remarks on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, said Congress president needed to answer on it.

    "Why does a Congress minister insult chief minister of his state? Rahul Gandhi should answer it. Why does a Congress leader love Pakistan more than India, Congress should think about it," she said.

    She also questioned the "silence" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Navjot Sidhu's Pakistan visit. Pakistan foreign minister said Pakistan could throw a 'googly' at India due to action of this (Sidhu) Congress leader. But, Rahul Gandhi is quiet on the issue," she said.

    Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh in reply to a question in Jaipur earlier in the day said Congress was talking about Hinduism which it has avoided discussing till now. "Hinduism should not be connected with any sect, caste and religion. It is a way of living life and it is a human religion. What will they talk about Hindu and Hinduism? They have called Lord Ram a fictional character in the affidavit submitted in Supreme Court in Ram Setu case in 2007," he said.

    ayodhya ram temple smriti irani rajnath singh

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 21:59 [IST]
