Congress trying to underline suit-boot government remark with involvement reliance in Rafale deal

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Congress appears to be happy with the government response on Rafale as it has exposed the so-called lies of the industrialist Anil Ambani for them. The government has accepted that Reliance Defence Ltd will make parts and other things of Rafale giving the chance to the Opposition to attack.

So far the offset deal made by the government and Reliance with the French company Dassault has not been made public. The government did not say anything on the involvement of Reliance in the deal before September 22, but now the government is saying that Reliance Defence Ltd was in the deal since 2012 from the time of the UPA government making the role of this company in the Rafale deal more clear. Ever since the government threw some light on the role of Reliance Defence Ltd, the company has gone in complete silence.

Also Read | Govt seems cornered as demands for JPC probe into Rafale deal gains momentum

Anil Ambani issues a statement on August 20, 2018 by saying that the role of Reliance Defence Ltd in this deal is limited to offset/export. He had also given a clarification that he had to work with over 100 small and medium companies. However, Anil Ambani told role of Reliance Defence Ltd big to its shareholders in the Rafale deal.

But in the political circle, the explanation given by Reliance Defence Ltd is becoming a big embarrassment for the BJP and after that the government is constantly trying to make distance from the company. The Congress has understood the helplessness of the BJP-led government therefore it has kept its focus on Reliance while attacking the government. The decision not to take any donation from Reliance and lawyers associated with the Congress refusing to appear for Anil Ambani had happened due to that only.

Also Read | Prashant Bhushan dubs Rafale deal as the 'largest defence scam' in India

One of the members of the team that has been formed in the Congress to attack the government on Rafale said that just by targeting the Reliance and Anil Ambani, the suit-boot government phrase has become afresh among the minds of the people. Even the PM is avoiding donning suits due to this. The attitude of the government and the BJP could be seen towards Ambani. The Congress leaders are saying that the government is now counting benefits given to Reliance by the UPA government and refusing to accept Anil Ambani a friend of Modi.