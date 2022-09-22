In the Tharoor vs Gehlot battle the chance of a status quo returning is high

Congress to issue notification for party president polls today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 22: The Congress' central election authority will issue a notification for the party president poll on Thursday, setting the stage for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Ashok Gehlot, a Gandhi family loyalist is likely run for party president opposite Shashi Tharoor, who is among those in the party who want major internal reforms.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

Gehlot on whirlwind tour: Development in Congress explained in 10 points

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

The upcoming polls is significant as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000 and prior to that Sitaram Kesri had defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.

Also, with Sonia Gandhi asserting that she would remain neutral in the polls and there would be no "official candidate" it could be a keener contest than the one in 2000.

Know all about Sonia Gandhi

With Rahul Gandhi reluctant to hold the post, it seems the party will have its first non-Gandhi president in over two decades.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 9:43 [IST]