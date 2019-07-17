Congress tends to suffer the most from Karnataka crisis: Dr. Shastri

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 17: The numbers for the coalition look very shaky in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the petitions filed by the rebel MLAs in Karnataka.

If the 15 MLAs rebels refrain from attending the trust vote proceedings on Thursday, then the government is staring at a collapse.

The question is which party will be affected the most if the government collapses. Dr. Sandeep Shastri, leading political scientist tells OneIndia that the party to be affected the most is the Congress. This, I say is because it would have the largest loss of MLAs.

The Congress would look to convince its MLAs to come back, Dr Shastri also says. It would be a huge challenge for the Congress, he also adds.

Now the question is what will happen if the government collapses. The only one who wants to form the government immediately is B S Yeddyurappa. I however maintain that if the government is formed by Yeddyurappa, then he would remain hostage to the rebels.

It would not be any different from what the current government is, Dr. Shastri also says.

Dr. Shastri also adds that the Congress or the JD(S) will get no sympathy from all this. The people are bound to think that these parties deserve no sympathy if they cannot keep their own people happy.