Congress' stress on development agenda during Siddaramaiah's month-long yatra

Eyes set on Karnataka assembly elections 2018, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kickstarted his month-long yatra on Wednesday. The Congressman chose to begin the campaign from Lingayat heartland Basavakalyan.

Inaugurating and initiating several projects, highlighting the achievements of his government and attacking the opposition, primarily the BJP, is on the Chief Minister's agenda. Day one of the yatra, where the Congress stressed on the concept of Nava Karnataka Nirmana- Building of a new Karnataka- saw massive crowds throng to listen to Siddaramaiah.

My appeal to the citizens of Karnataka:



As divisive forces attempt to disrupt our social harmony, let us come together to safeguard the very idea of Karnataka. The Govt & the people of the state will not tolerate any attempt to tamper with our secular, inclusive heritage. pic.twitter.com/POgFGiUxF9 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 14, 2017

Keeping in mind the raging Lingayat row in the state, the Congress' move to kick-start its yatra from Bidar seemed well thought of. Siddaramaiah's yatra comes at a time when the JD (S) led by H D Kumaraswamy and the BJP led by BS Yeddyurappa are already touring the state. Siddaramaiah, who has been wooing netizens with his active and timely social media presence is now all set to display his oratory skills in person across the state in the month-long yatra.

Armed with the caste census to decide on its poll agenda, the Congress apart from continuing to woo its vote bank of AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) is also keen on breaking the BJP's Lingayat vote banks. The Congress is hopeful of Siddaramaiah's yatra being more impactful than the JD (S) or BJP's and lay a foundation not just for the assembly elections in 2018 but also strengthen the Congress on Karnataka for the 2019 parliamentary elections.

