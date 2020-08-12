Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies after a heart attack

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 12: Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died after a heart attack on Wednesday at his residence in Ghaziabad.

A young leader, Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali. He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not. His last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," the Congress tweeted.