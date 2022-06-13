Congress' protest in pics over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jun 13: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation while the Congress workers held a nation-wide protest accusing the ruling BJP of misusing the central agencies.

Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 AM after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, PTI reported.

Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case.



Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/jJrzCsRzYx — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Rahul's brother-in-law Robert Vadra came out in his support saying he will be exonerated from all "baseless accusations". Vadra also cited his own case and how he was summoned 15 times and has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a Facebook post, Vadra, who is married to Priyanka Gandhi, said this government will not be able to suppress the people of the country by such methods of "harassment".

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/EN1sjuOqfx — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Hours before Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, the Congress workers who gathered for the march were detained from areas around AICC office at Akbar road and taken to Mandir Marg police station, officials said.

Delhi | We're protesting against what's happening in the country today. PM should give a message to the nation that violence won't be tolerated: Ashok Gehlot, Cong



Congress leaders gather at party HQ to express solidarity with top leadership as Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED pic.twitter.com/DpAWzv4M9S — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

A day before the scheduled march, the Delhi Police has denied permission for it. "Hours before the scheduled appear before the ED, the Congress workers have been detained Akbar Road, Q Point APJ Kalam Road and Man Sing Road and taken to Mandir Marg police station," a senior police officer said. The police has also put up a poster of the order at the barricades outside the AICC office. "Security have been stepped up as per the proposed march by the Congress leaders despite denying them permission. All the routes leading to their proposed destination have been heavily barricaded with adequate deployment of forces as a precautionary measure," the officer said.

Congress workers in Jammu and Bengaluru protest against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the Centre



Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by ED today in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/y6R7zJXaC9 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

"Rahul, you will be undoubtedly exonerated from all baseless accusations," he said in the post. "I have 15 times been through summons and visits with the Enforcement Directorate and have answered every question and delivered more than 23,000 documents, of my first Rupee earned till date," Vadra said. "I believe truth will prevail and this harassment of the prevailing dispensation will not have the effect they desire. This government will not suppress people of the country by these methods of harassment. It will only make us all stronger people," he also said in his post. Vadra said they are here to fight each day for the truth and "the people of the country stand with us".

Delhi | Congress workers gathered near party headquarters in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi, ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case, detained by police pic.twitter.com/pb7G0yLgfH — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory about the traffic arrangements in a series of tweets so that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters taking the route. "......inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road," the traffic police tweeted.

Delhi | The ruling govt is playing the role of 'Raavan'. We want to tell them that Rahul Gandhi is our 'Ram' and we are devoted to him; We will continue our protest till the time Rahul ji doesn't leave from ED office, says a Congress worker. pic.twitter.com/NtzTkTsgud — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid certain routes till 12 pm due to the protest to avoid any inconvenience to themselves. "Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the tweet said.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs.

Delhi | Police deployment outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/TjvTaubNNe — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," said another tweet. All Congress MPs and leaders have proposed to carry out a march in support of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

PTI

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 12:22 [IST]