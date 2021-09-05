Congress prime opposition to BJP in UP, will win without SP, BSP alliance: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh's Congress chief, has expressed confidence in returning to power without forging an alliance with big regional parties like the SP and BSP in the next assembly elections which will be held in 2022.

The state chief said that Congress is the main opposition party to the BJP in the state and it will form an alliance with smaller parties as they head for the next elections. "We are moving forward as a strong opposition force and under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi we will win the polls, and form the government in 2022," the 42-year-old politician told the PTI in an interview, claiming that the national party is in talks with smaller parties, but refused to divulge details about it at this stage.

According to Ajay Kumar Lallu, SP, BSP and BJP have ruled Uttar Pradesh in the last three decades and could not deliver what they had promised to the people. The congress is the only party which is raising the issues of the commoners and cited the example of 'BJP Gaddi Chhorho' campaign which helped the party to get connected to 90 lakh people.

"I say with full confidence that when you look at the strength, organisation and struggle, it is clear that Congress is the voice of farmers, youth, labourers, for women's security and of the village poor," the UP Congress president added.

The public's anger against the price rise, unemployment, anti-democracy rule, farmers' issues, poverty and reservation policies will benefit the grand old party, which had won seven seats in the 403-member assembly in the 2017 assembly polls, in the next election.

The Congress leader claimed that the anti-farmer laws will be a major issue in the next election. "Under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership there have been various rallies in different parts of the state where these issues were raised. When Rakesh Tikait was attacked, she sent me and we have been strongly standing in support of the farmers," Lallu added.

He further stated, "The three black laws were first opposed by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress has raised the issue both inside and outside Parliament,"

The UP Congress chief ended on the note that the BJP's communal politics do not work this time.

