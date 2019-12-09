Congress president Sonia Gandhi turns 73, wishes pour in; Read PM's tweet

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 09: Top Congress leaders extended birthday wishes to party chief Sonia Gandhi, who turned 73 on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Gandhi, tweeting, "Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji.

Praying for her long life and good health." Gandhi, however, is not celebrating her birthday in the wake of rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women's security, sources said.

"The longest serving Congress President, Sonia Gandhi's exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion and grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday," a tweet from the party's official Twitter handle said.

Senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Manish Tewari, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, were among those who wished the party chief early in the morning.

"Best Wishes to @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. I wish her good health & long life. Her leadership qualities, commitment to the party, vision for development, & concern for marginalized shall always be the guiding force for us," former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.