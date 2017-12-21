Congress mustn't consider it as certificate, says Arun Jaitley post 2G verdict

Reacting to 2G verdict, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that Congress must not consider the verdict as a certificate.

Speaking to media, Jaitley said,''Some parties are treating the verdict as a badge of honour. UPA's policy was arbitrary. Each & every case of spectrum allocation was quashed by SC (in 2012) as arbitrary & unfair, the policy was quashed as unfair & intended to cause loss to GoI & the govt was directed to have a fresh policy by which an auction would take place,''

A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 16 other accused will walk free, as the special CBI court on Thursday acquitted all 18 accused in the 2G spectrum scam. Citing lack of evidence, in a one-line order, the special court found all accused not guilty.

OneIndia News