Congress MLAs camping in Delhi to lobby for their ministerial berth with senior Congress leaders

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 20: Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are lobbying with the senior Congress leaders of the party in Delhi to become ministers in their respective states. Such MLAs whose ministerial berth is decided, they are trying for important portfolios.

In such attempts, some of the MLAs met with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel. MLAs met Sonia Gandhi at the Parliament house.

Also Read | Congress does not want to open its card on alliance in Uttar Pradesh; even ready to go alone

It is being said that one of the MLAs from Madhya Pradesh Vijay Lakshmi Sadho requested senior leaders that she should not be made Assembly Speaker but a minister in the government. Jai Vardhan Singh, son of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh, is also in Delhi but the party is in double mind over him being made minister because his uncle Lakshman Singh too has to be made the minister.

Ajay Singh, son of former Union HRD minister Arjun Singh, is also in Delhi to get some important position who had lost Assembly elections. But there is a pressure on Kamal Nath to give him some responsibility so that the Party does not face a drubbing in the Vindhya region in the Lok Sabha elections. Former state Congress president Arun Yadav is also in the queue to get some assignment and getting his name recommended from senior leaders. He too lost the Assembly elections. It is expected that on December 22, the new ministers might take the oath of the office.

Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is trying to get honourable number of ministerial birth for his supporters. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is away in Shimla but Pilot is coming to Delhi on December 20. Most probably, he will be meeting senior leaders of the party on the issue of allocation of ministries to MLAs.

Also Read | It is composed Congress verses jittery BJP for now as countdown begins for 2019

MLAs from Chhattisgarh Amitesh Shukla, Dhanendra Sahu, Manoj Mandavi, Deepak Kumar Baij and Kuldeep Singh Juneja are camping in Delhi. More number of MLAs have won in Chhattisgarh but they cannot be made a minister, therefore, mussel flexing is continuing.