Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet DK Shivakumar in Tihar jail

New Delhi, Sep 26: Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and DK Suresh met DK Shivakumar in Tihar jail on Thursday. The Congress leader is currently lodged in the Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

"We inquired about his welfare, we strongly feel that what is being done to him is unfair. There is issue of his personal liberty, his health and fundamental rights. We hope the Court does justice," Anand Sharma told reports after meeting Shivakumar in jail.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kumar on Wednesday rejected bail plea of Shivakumar.

Shivakumar was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he had series of questioning by the ED.

Also, Hanumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi has been named in the case filed by the ED.

The case was based on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax department. The IT department had alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The IT department accused Shivakumar and Sharma of transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels with the help of three other accused.