    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account temporarily suspended

    New Delhi, Aug 07: In a recent development, Twitter has suspended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's account. The Congress party, on its official handle tweeted that the leader's account has been temporarily suspended and due process is being followed for its restoration.

    Taking to Twitter, Congress said, "Shri @RahulGandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!."

    Earlier, Twitter has taken down Rahul Gandhi's tweet that revealed the identity of the relatives of a minor rape and murder victim in Delhi.

    On Thursday, a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

    In the same matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday also issued notice to Twitter India asking it to take action against the Twitter handle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly for violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by revealing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 21:52 [IST]
    X