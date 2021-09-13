KIOCL gets green nod to set up coke oven plant in Mangalore

Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes passes away, Modi, Deve Gowda, BSY mourn his death

oi-Prakash KL

Mangaluru, 13 Sep: Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes passed away on Monday. He was aged 80.

In July 2021, Oscar Fernandez had suffered head injury after falling while doing Yoga at his residence in Mangaluru. The doctors had identified clots after conducting a few tests when he went for a routine check-up the following day and soon he was shifted to the ICU.



He is survived by his wife Blossom Fernandes and two children.

The Karnataka politicians from across the parties have mourned the death of Fernandez.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on Twitter. "Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace: PM," a tweet from the PMO read.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar, on Twitter, condoled, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Senior Congress leader Sri Oscar Fernandes. Serving the country and the party in various roles, Sri Fernandes will always be warmly remembered for his untiring dedication and vision."

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah have also mourned the death of the veteran politician.

ಮಾಜಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ, ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ಆಸ್ಕರ್ ಫರ್ನಾಂಡಿಸ್ ನಿಧನರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ತೀವ್ರ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಛಾಪನ್ನು ಬೆಳೆಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಅವರು, ಸರಳ ಸಜ್ಜನ ನಾಯಕರಾಗಿ ಗುರುತಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ದೇವರು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ, ಕುಟುಂಬದವರಿಗೆ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) September 13, 2021

Oscar Fernandez's Journey in Politics

Oscar Fernandez started his journey as a member municipal council and won his first Lok Sabha election in 1980 from the Udupi constituency. He won 1984, 1989, 1991 and 1996 elections from the same constituency.

After losing the elections in 1998, Oscar Fernandez was nominated to Rajya Sabha four times from Karnataka.

ಮಾಜಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವರು, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹಿರಿಯ ಮುಖಂಡರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಆಸ್ಕರ್ ಪರ್ನಾಂಡಿಸ್ ರವರು ನಿಧನರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ತೀವ್ರ ಬೇಸರವಾಗಿದೆ.

ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬದವರು ಹಾಗೂ ನಾಡಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ಇರುವ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/jTjz9OHz1w — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 13, 2021

He was a close aide of Sonia Gandhi and served as Parliamentary Secretary to Rajiv Gandhi. In the first UPA government, he served as the Union Minister for Transport, Road and Highways and Labour and Employment. He was also the Chairman of Central Election Authority of the All India Congress Committee.

He had also served as the AICC General Secretary and KPCC President, twice.