Congress is slowly becoming extinct: Jaitley

Asserting that the Congress has already started making excuses for their defeat, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said: "Congress is slowly becoming extinct".

Speaking in Surat, Jaitley said that the 10 years UPA regime was the most corrupt government ever.

"The results haven't been out yet and they have already started making excuses for their defeat...While BJP has maintained its credibility, Congress is slowly becoming extinct," he said.

On Gujarat elections, he said, "Gujarat is a very important region for BJP because we have been winning and serving here more than two decades."

Jaitley said the reforms undertaken by PM Modi-led government were out of conviction, while reforms undertaken by the Congress-led government in the 90s were done under "compulsion".

OneIndia News