Congress in course correction mode after committing some strategic mistakes in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Congress seems to be in course correction mode after it has realised that some wrong distribution of tickets might cause it very dear in Rajasthan Assembly elections. So Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked former chief minister Ashok Gehlot to announce that there are more than two CM candidates in Rajasthan and some senior leaders of the party have been dispatched to Rajasthan to manage he elections.

The Congress, which was confidence of replacing the Vasundhara Raje government riding on anti-incumbency wave, has to devise some new strategy for its wrong choices of tickets. This has failed to create a buzz for the party in the state. Sources said that the Congress is holding leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Prashad Dudi responsible for this as he had chosen wrong candidates for the entire Bikaner district to save his own seat Nokha. Some more such wrong decisions were taken which was objected by Sachin Pilot during Central Election Committee meeting in front of Rahul Gandhi. A section of the Congress leaders accused that Dudi was allowed free hand as he had full support from party general secretary Ashok Gehlot. He has spat with Pilot at the behest of Gehlot.

The other mistake that the party realized to have committed was tolerating tug of war between Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot. In this rivalry, leaders like Dudi were used and Gehlot forced himself to contest election. Rahul Gandhi realised this mistake and immediately sent some leaders of the party to Rajasthan and Gehlot has been asked to manage people from all OBC communities. It was part of the Rahul Gandhi's strategy that Gehlot made it public that there are five more contenders for the post of chief minister besides Pilot and Gehlot and he was the only leader harping on name of himself and Pilot for the post of the CM.

Rahul Gandhi spoke to Gehlot and gave him all the instructions. On being asked by media, Gehlot said that earlier there were two CM candidate but there are five more including Raghu Sharma, C P Joshi, Girija Vyas, Lal Chandra Kataria and Rameshwar Dudi. Though Gehlot belongs to Mali community and he is considered to be the biggest OBC face in the state. OBC has the largest population in the state while Mali community has just four per cent of the population of the state. But the Congress is planning to manage rest of the OBC through him.

Gujjar community is 6 per cent of the total population of the state and has influence over 30 seats which is the base vote of the BJP. The state Congress president has planned the strategy to woo them. He is also target youth voters.