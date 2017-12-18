Congress gains in Saurashtra-Kutch region, BJP gains in Central, South

After an initial scare, the BJP took a comfortable lead over the Congress in Gujarat. The party is set to return to power in the state of Gujarat.

The Congress made gains in certain regions in Gujarat such as the Saurashtra-Kutch. The Congress was better placed in this region thanks to the caste coalitions that was worked on.

In Central and South Gujarat, the BJP was the clear winner. The party also registered impressive gains in the urban areas of Gujarat. In the rural areas, it was the Congress which had the edge over the BJP. The Congress had during its campaign raked up the agrarian crisis and this possibly could be the reason why the party fared better in these regions.

In the north of Gujarat, the fight was a tough one. Both parties engaged in a tough fight with each other, but the BJP took a marginal lead over its rival.

