Congress fields Karan Singh Yadav from Alwar LS seat

The Congress on Wednesday announced former Member of Parliament Karan Singh Yadav as the party candidate to contest the Alwar Lok Sabha by-election, likely to be held next year.

Yadav, a cardiac surgeon, had been an MLA from Behror assembly seat and MP from Alwar. In the previous Congress regime led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, he was appointed as the vice-chairman of 20-point programme. He joined politics in 1998.

The bypolls for Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary seats in Rajasthan have been necessitated following the demise of BJP MPs Mahant Chandnath and Sanwar Lal Jat, respectively. Chandnath had defeated former MP Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

The decision to field Yadav from Alwar was taken in a meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday. Around 65 Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot and former MP Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, took part.

OneIndia News