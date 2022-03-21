Congress don't oppose to teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools: Siddaramaiah

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hubli, Mar 21: In a surprising statement, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Congress has no objection to teaching Bhagavad Gita in schools.

It comes two days after Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the state government 'definitely' include the epics like Bhagwad Gita in the syllabus for students of the experts give nod.

"We believe in the Constitution and secularism. Let the government teach Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible as part of moral education. We don't have any objections. Besides moral education, quality education is also required. Children should not be deprived of quality education," PTI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying while talking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani had said that Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23.

Siddaramaiah's statement took the political analysts by a surprise as the Congress party has often opposed any attempt by the BJP to push its Hindutva agenda.

Talking about the leadership change in Congress, the former Karnataka CM said, " See everyone has accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. Discussion is going on about strengthening of the party for this advice are being taken. It all has been discussed in the working committee they will take action as per discussion."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 9:46 [IST]