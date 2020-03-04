  • search
    Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi to visit Delhi's riot-affected areas

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 04: A delegation of Congress MPs will visit the riot-affected areas of Delhi on Wednesday and assess the situation on the ground, sources said.

    Some leaders said Rahul Gandhi could lead the delegation, but there was no confirmation of his participation either from his office or from the party.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    The Congress has been demanding that the issue of communal riots in Delhi be debated in Parliament and both proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted over the issue.

    Delay unjustified: SC asks High Court to hear Delhi riots pleas on Friday

      Congress president Sonia Gandhi last week had deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas of Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.

      The communal violence in northeast Delhi, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, and has left 42 dead and over 200 injured.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
      X