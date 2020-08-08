Congress claims BJP hired Chinese firms during Lok Sabha elections

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 08: The Congress has accused central government of having surrendered before China, claiming that the BJP had hired three Chinese companies during the Lok Sabha elections, a decision that may have compromised user data.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "UC Web Mobile got banned in July this year. According to the expenditure report submitted by the BJP to the Election Commission, they (the BJP) hired this company in 2019 to run their campaign. It is the same Alibaba- owned company, which was also red flagged by the Modi government in 2017 for sending crucial data of Indians to China."

"There is another company called Gamma Gaana Limited. Po Shu Yueng, one of the directors of this company, is also the director in 10c India pvt ltd. Gamma Gaana Ltd is funded by Tencent of China. Last month, the government banned it, saying the company was directly connected with the PLA (People's Liberation Army)," Khera alleged.

The Congress spokesperson further went on to say that ShareIT Technology, whose ShareIT app was banned last month, was also hired by the BJP during the general elections.

"We wish to ask some direct questions to the Prime Minister. Why did your party take the help of China in the Lok Sabha elections? In doing so, why did you give away vital data of Indian citizens to China?" he asked.