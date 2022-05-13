YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress' Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi slams Modi govt over 'maximum governance, minimum government'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 13: At Congress' Chintan Shivir, Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Modi government over 'maximum governance, minimum government.'

    Congress Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi slams Modi govt over maximum governance, minimum government

    She also said that the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' gives the party "an opportunity to discuss amongst us the numerous challenges that the country is facing as a result of the policies of the BJP, RSS and its affiliates."

    The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

    It will begin Friday afternoon following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.

    These discussions will continue on the first and second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

    Comments

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi congress

    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X