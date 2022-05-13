Congress' Chintan Shivir: Sonia Gandhi slams Modi govt over 'maximum governance, minimum government'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 13: At Congress' Chintan Shivir, Congress president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Modi government over 'maximum governance, minimum government.'

She also said that the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' gives the party "an opportunity to discuss amongst us the numerous challenges that the country is facing as a result of the policies of the BJP, RSS and its affiliates."

LIVE: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi's opening address at the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir - 2022', Udaipur. https://t.co/O2AXqjO9Yh — Congress (@INCIndia) May 13, 2022

The Shivir will focus on time-bound party restructuring, finding ways to combat politics of polarisation and getting battle-ready for upcoming electoral challenges.

It will begin Friday afternoon following which over 400 delegates will discuss subject-specific issues across six groups.

These discussions will continue on the first and second day and the conclusions will be recorded in the form of a declaration, a draft of which will be discussed at the CWC meeting to be held there on the third and last day.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 14:45 [IST]