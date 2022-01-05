Congress cancels marathon rallies in UP after Bareilly incident

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP, SP eating into BSP's votes, Yogi projected to become CM again

New Delhi, Jan 05: Congress has decided to cancel all its public rallies and marathons in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh amid rising cases of Covid-19. The move comes a day after the visuals of stampede in Bareli yesterday had shocked everyone.

A total of 7 to 8 marathons were planned in Noida, Varanasi, and various other districts of the states in the coming days. All these events have been cancelled.

"UP Congress Committee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra "to cancel big rallies in view of anticipated 3rd COVID wave. The grand old party also suggested EC to stop PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath from using govt machinery, money for inaugurations and making political statements at these events."

A stampede-like situation occurred during a marathon organised by the Congress as part of its election campaign here, leaving three girls injured on Tuesday.

Three girls, who participated in the marathon, were injured and they have been sent to the district hospital.

The Congress has been organising marathons in different parts of Uttar Pradesh under its 'Ladhki Hoon, Ladh Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl, and can fight) campaign that furthers party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's women-centric agenda for the upcoming assembly polls.

A large number of participants of the long-distance run had gathered around 9 am at a school ground and video clips showed that in a rush to race ahead, participants stumbled and fell on each other.

Videos showed there was no social distancing and many were not wearing masks, violating Covid protocols.

