Congress appoints two working presidents and nine committees in Telengana

New Delhi, Sep 19: Apparently to devise a different and unique strategy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed two working presidents for Telengana. N Uttam Kumar Reddy is the Telengana Pradesh Congress Committee chief but A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar have been appointed as the working president of the state.

Besides appointment of working presidents, the Congress has appointed nine more committees that included Core Committee, Coordination Committee, Campaign Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Manifesto Committee, Strategy and Planning Committee, LDMRC Committee, Election Commission Co-ordination Committee and Disciplinary Action Committee. These are all multi-member committees headed by one senior leader of the party.

The Congress is planning to contest Assembly elections in Telengana with Telugu Desam Party and Communist Party. But it wants the organisation to be well prepared. The Congress has appointed a 15-member Core Committee headed by AICC in-charge of Telengana R C Khuntia. chairman of the Co-ordination Committee is also headed by R C Khuntia but it has 53 member with N Uttar Kumar Reddy being its convenor who is the PCC President of Telengana.

Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been appointed as chairman of Campaign Committee with D K Aruna being the co-chairperson. Campaign Committee has 17 members in it. Pradesh (State) Election Committee is headed by PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy with 41 members in it. There are 11 special invitees in the PEC from the different organisation of the Congress including Youth Congress and NSUI besides those 41 members.

The Congress has appointed former deputy chief minister Damodar C Rajanarasimha as chairman of Manifesto Committee with K Venkat Reddy being co-chairperson and Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as convenor. The Committee has 35 members. Strategy and Planning Committee has 20 members with V Hanumantha Rao as its Chairman and three co-chairpersons that included Sarvey Satyanarayan, Madhu Yashki Goud and Sridhar Babu. P Sudhakar Reddy, MLA, is its convenor.

The smallest committee is LDMRC Committe with Arepally Mohan as its chairman, D Ravinder Naik as co-chairman and H Venugopal Rao as convenor. There are nine members in Election Commission Coordination Committee with Marri Sashidhar Reddy as its chairman, B Kamalakar Rao as co-chairperson and G Niranjan as convenor. M Kodanda Reddy has been made chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee with A Shyam Mohan as co-chairpersons and B Kamalaker Rao as convenor. This committee has seven members.