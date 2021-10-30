Cong's poll assurances not just commitment, but guarantee: Rahul Gandhi in Goa

Panaji, Oct 30: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the BJP spreads hatred and divides people, while the Congress spreads love and affection as it believes in uniting people and taking them forward.

The Congress leader kicked-off poll campaign in Goa and met the members of the fishermen community.

"I want to make very clear what is the difference between the BJP and the Congress is. The Congress believes in uniting India's people and taking them forward. For us, every single Indian has the right to be given the space that he requires," he said addressing the gathering. Congress's response to the hatred spread by BJP is love and affection," he said while addressing people in South Goa.

"So, wherever they spread anger hatred and division, we spread love and affection," he added. "I am not here to waste your time or my time. Just as your time is important, my time is also important. The commitment that we will make to you in manifesto is not just a commitment but a guarantee," he added.

Gandhi further claimed that Congress keeps his promises made to people. He said, "My credibility is important to me. Unlike many other leaders, when I say something here, I will make sure it happens."

"If I come here I say to you that we will not allow coal hub and I don't do it, next time I come here I will have no credibility," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that his party had fulfilled the poll promises to farmers in Chattisgarh on waiving of their loan.

"You can go to Punjab and Karnataka, we did the same (thing of keeping up the commitment)," he said.

The fishermen have been opposing the project of double-tracking of South Western Railway alleging that it is an attempt to turn the state into a coal hub. PTI

