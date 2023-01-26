YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cong releases first list of party candidates for Meghalaya polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27.

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Congress on Wednesday released its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

    The party has fielded its Meghalaya unit chief Vincent H Pala from the Sungai Saipung (ST) constituency.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Pala is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Shillong. Saleng A Sangma, who had resigned as NCP MLA and joined the Congress on January 23, has been fielded from the Gambegre (ST) assembly constituency.

    The first list of candidates was released after a meeting of the party's central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

    Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    meghalaya assembly polls congress

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X