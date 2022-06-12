Cong president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital; condition stable

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 12: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had tested Covid-19 positive recently, was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Twitter.

She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation, he said in a tweet. "Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," he tweeted.

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons in connection with the National Herald case, Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19, several party leaders said on 2 June. Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, had isolated herself and was given requisite medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

As she failed to turn up before the ED, it sent fresh summons to the Congress interim president and asked her to appear before the agency's officers on June 23 for questioning in a money laundering case.