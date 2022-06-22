Cong, NCP to support MVA: Maharashtra Congress observer Kamal Nath

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 22: Even as the uncertainty loomed over the state government, Maharashtra Congress observer Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that the Congress and NCP will continue to support 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', saying Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the state of Shivaji Maharaj.

"Congress and NCP will extend full support to the MVA government. I also had a word with Sharad Pawar Ji who told me that NCP will continue supporting MVA...no other intent. I'm sure Shiv Sena rebels will not taint the state of Shivaji Maharaj," ANI News quoted Maharashtra Congress observer Kamal Nath as saying.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that attempts are being made to kidnap their MLAs. "Attempts being made to kidnap MLAs & take them outside. You would've heard MLA Nitin Deshmukh, how was he thrashed, wrongfully hospitalised, teated and injected. He says it was an attempt to murder him," he added.

He also clarified that there is no proposal to dissolve the Maharashtra Assembly. "I'm going to Varsha Bungalow. I'll meet CM but whatever has to be done will be decided by Maha Vikas Aghadi together. Unless the MLAs are back in Mumbai, no decision will be made," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said when asked about speculations that Uddhav Thackeray will resign as CM.

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who returned to Nagpur from Surat, said that he was kidnapped. "100-150 policemen took me to a hospital and pretended as I've suffered an attack. They wanted to operate on me, harm me under that pretext. By God's grace, I'm alright. I am with Uddhav Thackeray."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena's Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu has issued a letter to all party MLAs, asking them to be present in an important meeting that will be held today evening. Letter states that if someone remains absent, it will be considered that the said MLA has decided to quit the party voluntarily.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies the NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-member assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 15:08 [IST]