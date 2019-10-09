  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Cong-NCP coming together' remark Shinde's personal view: Ajit

    By PTI
    |

    Pune, Oct 09: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday downplayed Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde's statement which had reignited murmurs about the merger of the Sharad Pawar-led party with the Grand Old Party.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Shinde, who had once termed Sharad Pawar as his political guru, caused a flutter on Tuesday when he said the NCP and the Congress will come together "because now they are also tired and we are also tired".

    Speaking on the sidelines of a party event here, Ajit, nephew of Sharad Pawar, said dubbed the remarks Shinde's "personal opinion". "He (Shinde) is a senior leader of Congress and he had expressed his personal opinion. I heard what he said, and according to me, he had expressed what he thinks, which is his right," said Ajit.

    The former deputy chief minister said the Congress and the NCP had fixed their target to win more than 175 seats out of the total 288 constituencies in the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections.

    "I don't want to confuse the party workers of both the NCP and the Congress by making any statement on what he (Shinde) said or thought," he said.

    Ajit said the NCP and the Congress work separately but have come together as a part of an alliance against the BJP-NDA. Shinde's statement about the NCP and the Congress coming together assumed significance given that both the parties are struggling to withstand the BJP blitzkrieg.

    Many prominent leaders of Congress and NCP crossed over to the BJP and the Shiv Sena in the run-up to elections, leaving the onerous task of reinvigorating the party rank and file to the Pawar senior.

    Pawar had formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after walking out of the Congress in 1999.

    Earlier, speculation about the merger of the NCP with the Congress surfaced in June this year after the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Pawar in Delhi to discuss Lok Sabha election results.

    Pawar had then discussed the rumours, saying the NCP has its own identity and it will maintain it. Meanwhile, Ajit criticised Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for mocking him on becoming emotional at a press conference recently.

    Thackeray had alleged that Ajit shed "crocodile tears" at the presser, a day after he suddenly resigned as MLA from Baramati. Ajit had said he took the step as he grew upset over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a case against his uncle in connection with the MSCB scam.

    "I think Thackeray should better focus to see that the BJP-Sena alliance survives instead of talking about my tears. Maharashtra knows I am not among those who run away or keep crying," he said.

    Terming the Fadnavis government "anti-farmer", Ajit said export of onions was stopped at a time when farmers are getting better prices for the bulb.

    When asked about the BJP seeking to turn withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 into a poll plank, Ajit said he had supported that move because it was a national issue.

    "The issue of abrogating Article 370 was a national issue. The BJP should explain to voters about rising inflation, unemployment, suicides by farmers and rise in communal discord," he said.

    More NCP News

    Read more about:

    ncp maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue