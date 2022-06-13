YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cong leaders pressurising ED because their corruption has been exposed: Smriti Irani

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 13: The BJP on Monday criticised the protest march of the Congress against the ED summons to its leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, saying members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and to allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.

    Cong leaders pressurising ED because their corruption has been exposed: Smriti Irani
    BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani

    Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the Congress is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law "even Rahul Gandhi".

    Congress members should also ask Rahul Gandhi about his family's relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

    The BJP leader alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

    Never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom, she said.

    Smriti Zubin Irani
    Know all about
    Smriti Zubin Irani

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation.

    Comments

    More SMRITI IRANI News  

    Read more about:

    smriti irani enforcement directorate congress national herald scam

    Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X