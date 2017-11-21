Confidence in legislature, executive and judiciary eroding: Vice President

Hyderabad, November 21: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said members of these institutions must play their defined constitutional roles observing that the trust and confidence of the people in the legislature, executive and judiciary is eroding.

"The trust and confidence that an average Indian place in these institutions is slowly getting eroded... We all, people in the legislature, executive, judiciary... We must all adhere to the defined roles given to us by the Constitution," he said, addressing a meeting of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Advocates Association. "That has been the wish of the founding fathers of the Constitution," Naidu added.

The implementation of laws and dispensation of justice need to be much more effective and speedy, he said. The conduct of lawyers, judges and courts, as well as that of politicians, has a deep impact on civilian life in this country, he said.

"The bar and the bench, the two sides of the same coin, have a big responsibility and should look upon their work not merely as another profession but as an ethical and moral glue that keeps our national edifice together," the vice president said.

"Courts render justice but that justice is rendered only with the able assistance of lawyers... The petitioner proposes trust in his lawyer as an infant child reposes blind trust in his mother. Lawyers should always stand up to the trust that litigants repose in them," Naidu said.

"The justice dispensation system, as an institution, is now at a crossroads and facing many challenges. Public confidence is the cornerstone of the justice dispensation system. This institution cannot betray the confidence that the public repose in it," he said.

Vacancies in courts should be filled up so that the backlog of pending cases can be cleared, Naidu said.

