Conditions becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 2- 3 days: IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 28: The conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next two- three days. Further conditions are also favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the same period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "As per the latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. As per satellite imagery, there is increase in cloudiness over Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 2-3 days."

The weather department also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Maldives and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of Comorin area.

Meanwhile, there will be no heatwave conditions over India during the coming few days. According to the IMD, no significant heatwave conditions are very likely over the country during the next four to five days.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 13:13 [IST]