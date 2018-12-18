Complaint against SRS starrer 'Zero' for humiliating disabled women

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 18: In yet another trouble for Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero', a complaint has been registered at National Commission for Women (NCW) for making outrageous, cheap, insensitive remarks and insulting physically disabled women (community) in the upcoming movie 'Zero'.

    Anushka Sharma is playing a character suffering from cerebral palsy in the movie 'Zero'.

    Lat month, Delhi Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a criminal complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and others at the North Avenue Police Station for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in the upcoming movie 'Zero'. Shah Rukh Khan is seen holding a 'kirpan' in the poster of his movie Zero. In the complaint, Sirsa alleged that in the promo of the movie, actor Shah Rukh Khan has been shown wearing 'Gatra Kirpan' (Article of Sikh Faith) in their movie promo which has created an outrage among Sikh community worldwide.

    The kirpan is a sword or small dagger, carried by Sikhs. It is also part of a religious commandment given by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, in which he demanded that Sikhs must wear the five articles of faith (the five Ks) at all times.

    Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' is all set to hit the theaters on December 21.

