From 'Laal Singh Chadda' boycott call to Deepika's 'Besharam Rang', B-town had its own share of controversies

Vadodara: Two videos of couple and students offering namaz at Maharaja Sayajirao University go viral

Communist leader makes derogatory remarks against Hindu philosopher Adi Shankaracharya

India

oi-Prakash KL

Communist leader MB Rajesh targeted Adi Shankaracharya by calling him the implementer of the cruel caste system.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 02: Communist leader MB Rajesh has courted a controversy with his derogatory remarks against Hindu Vedic philosopher Adi Shankaracharya, who is considered as one of the greatest thinkers in Hinduism.

Speaking at an event, the CPI leader has claimed that Adi Shankaracharya "preserved caste system and varnashrama system". He targeted the Hindu saint by claiming that Shankaracharya was the implementer of the cruel caste system based on Manusmriti, according to a report.

He claimed that people realise that the teachings of Sree Narayana Gurudeva had no similarities with what Adi Shankaracharya had preached.

His reaction came days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Sree Narayana Guru for uniting people.

"Sree Narayana Guru traveled all over the country and worked for the people. Sree Narayana Guru implemented cultural unity. Everyone here is under the concept that everyone is one. We informed the world about the cultural heritage. Not only humans but all living beings are seen as equal. The same concept is found in the Upanishads. The concept of Thathwamasi is itself great. Devotional poet Tulasidas also said that all are one," he said at an event

Self-proclaimed 'atheist' Bairi Naresh arrested for 'sacrilegious remarks’ against Lord Ayyappa

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has slammed Rajesh's comment on Adi Shankara. He said that both the religious belonged to the same ascetic linage of the country, a report stated.

He said that the CPM leader was trying to create division among Hindus and this remarks exposed the intolerance of the communists towards the Hindus.

Rajesh was a Member of the Lok Sabha representing Palakkad Lok Sabha Constituency from 2009 to 2019.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 16:08 [IST]