Communal violence in Bihar: BJP leaders write to top cop demanding impartial probe

Patna, April 7: Last month several districts of Bihar witnessed communal violence that jolted the state's otherwise peaceful and harmonious co-existence of various communities. Violent incidents in Bihar and neighbouring West Bengal started during the celebrations of the Hindu religious festival, Ram Navami.

The communal riots which started from Bhagalpur ended up engulfing eights more districts in Bihar--Munger, Samastipur, Gaya, Siwan, Aurangabad, Nawada, Kaimur and Siwan--in a few days. At least one person was killed and more than 65 were injured during the communal riots.

The Nitish Kumar government is facing severe criticism for allegedly going soft on the hatemongers. Bihar is under the rule of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has alleged that the chief minister did not stop the communal conundrum as it was incited by the BJP, a partner in his government. The RJD also stated that CM Kumar has lost all power after he broke alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's party to join hands with the BJP.

Now, a 13-member team of the BJP wrote a letter to the Bihar DGP alleging arrest of innocent people and partial action in incidents of communal violence. The letter stated that administration was strict with majority community and soft towards the minority, reported ANI. The BJP leaders have demanded an impartial probe into the communal riots.

13 members of BJP wrote to #Bihar DGP alleging arrest of innocents & partial action in incidents of communal violence. The letter states that administration was strict with majority community & soft towards minority, demanded impartial probe. — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

The BJP leaders said, "As per the reports received by us, 187 Hindus have been arrested as opposed to only 23 Muslims. One Nasir Khan, a local goon who is one of the main accused, was seen firing in the incident in Aurangabad. In other districts too, anti-social elements of the minority community attacked Ram Navami processions, threw shoes and pelted stones to incite people, following which the majority community people became violent."

"We have urged the police to release the innocent people immediately and not to round them up in future. A high-level and impartial probe should be ordered into the lopsided attitude of the administration in these incidents," the BJP leaders added.

