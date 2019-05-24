  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Commonwealth Day 2019: Significance, why is it celebrated

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: Today is Commonwealth Day. The Commonwealth Day was earlier known as the Empire Day. It is observed in countries that were once under the reign of the British Empire. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Commonwealth as it is configured today.

    The theme of this year's Commonwealth Day is "A Connected Commonwealth". The theme of the Commonwealth Day 2018 was "Towards A Common Future".

    Commonwealth Day 2019: Significance, why is it celebrated
    Queen Elizabeth - 2

    Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia are the oldest-standing members of the Commonwealth; they all joined in 1931. Canada is the largest member at nearly 10 million sq.km. India is the most populous member with over one billion inhabitants while Nauru is the smallest member, with a mere 13,000 people.

    CHOGM: Modi joins other commonwealth leaders in Windsor Castle

    After the death of Queen Victoria on 22 January 1901, her birthday, 24 May, was celebrated from 24 May 1902 as Empire Day, though not officially recognised as an annual event until 1916. It was instituted in the United Kingdom in 1905 by Lord Meath, and extended throughout the countries of the Commonwealth; Empire Day was a "symbol of that unity of feeling . . . to those ideals of freedom, justice, and tolerance for which the British Empire [stood] throughout the world".

    Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world's population, of whom 60 per cent are under 30 years old.

    Observances of this day is not uniform across the 53 member states; meaning that each country observes the day in its own way. For instance, in the UK the day is often started off with the Union Jack flying over government buildings and a special speech given by the Queen. Members of the Royal Family - including the Queen - usually attend special services on this day as well.

    In Canada, the Canadian Flag is usually flown alongside the Union Jack to commemorate the day. However, if the flag pole is not big enough to accommodate two flags, then usually only the Canadian Flag is flown.

    In some of the British possessions in the Caribbean, special flag raising ceremonies are performed to commemorate the day. At these events, the Queen's message to the Commonwealth is usually read aloud to those in attendance at these events.

    The Commonwealth is one of the world's oldest political association of states, with its roots in the British Empire when some countries were ruled directly or indirectly by Britain. Independent countries from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Pacific have joined The Commonwealth over the years, with the last two members to join - Rwanda and Mozambique - having no historical ties to the Empire.

    lok-sabha-home

    More COMMONWEALTH News

    Read more about:

    commonwealth queen elizabeth ii

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+0354354
    CONG+09090
    OTH19798
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33235
    JDU077
    OTH21012
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM01717
    SDF01515
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1894112
    BJP41923
    OTH11011
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue